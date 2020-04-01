Airways Magazine

Oman Air Permanently Terminates Hundreds Of Cabin Crew

April 01
10:50 2020
MIAMI – Oman Air (WY) has permanently terminated hundreds of cabin crew with immediate effect amid the COVID19 crisis, according to aviation analyst and Gulf-Times Columnist Alex Macheras via his Twitter account.

Mancheras also stated that many WY cabin crew were abroad on a layover when they were informed by management that their employment would be terminated “due to exceptional circumstances.” The cabin crew will be paid 26 days in lieu.

On March 27, WY advised its customers to adjust their travel plans based on the latest information provided by the World Health Organization, relevant authorities and local government agencies regarding COVID-19.

The carrier’s code-share flight operations have also been affected due to cancelations of partner airline flights, advising travelers to check with originating airport airline offices to ensure that their flights have not been affected prior to their journey.

PHOTO: Peter Hulse.

Oman Air is the flagship carrier of the Sultanate of Oman and an Official 4 Star Airline (Skytrax 2011). Founded in 1993, the airline has since witnessed massive growth and has played a major role in making Muscat an important traffic hub in the Middle East, supporting the commercial, industrial and tourism sectors.

The airline currently operates direct international flights from Muscat to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Madina, and Kuwait, in the Gulf region, as well as Cairo, Amman, Tehran, Mashhad, Najaf, Zanzibar, and Dar Es Salaam within the wider Middle East/Africa region.

In addition, WY flies to eleven destinations in India (Goa, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Kozhikode, and Jaipur); Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore in Pakistan; Kathmandu in Nepal; and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

The airline also flies to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Jakarta in the Far East, Guangzhou in China and Nairobi in Kenya while its European destinations are London, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Frankfurt, Paris, and Zurich.

Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

