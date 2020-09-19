MIAMI – Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air (0B) has announced seven new winter routes around Europe to be introduced between December 18, 2020, and January 10, 2021, excluding operation December 25, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

Blue Air “anticipates a significant increase in its passengers’ travel appetite during the winter holidays” justifying the new routes and the encompassing 49 weekly flights set to be introduced.

The routes include Bucharest (OTP)-Rome (FCO), OTP-Glasgow (GLA), OTP-Madrid (MAD), OTP-Bologna (BLQ), OTP-Vienna (VIE), OTP-Birmingham (BHX), and OTP-Barcelona (BCN).

“Between December 18th and January 10th, we have introduced in our flight schedule a selection of seven of our passengers’ most sought-after destinations, destinations that will be part of the Blue Air 2021 Summer Schedule. [The expansion will] recapture the joy of making plans and to hold on to the traditions that define us – especially during winter holidays, Romanians’ most beloved holidays of the year,” reads a press statement by 0B CEO Oana Petrescu.

Blue Air Boeing 737-530 reg. YR-AMA during taxi. Photo: Anna Zvereva

A Strong Rebound

Blue Air has been gradually regaining a foothold throughout Europe since the COVID-19 pandemic adding routes such as OTP-Amsterdam (AMS) in July along with a Bacau (BCM) to Turin (TRN) flight set to begin on October 1.

The airline is the largest Romanian airline in terms of passengers transported with a fleet of Boeing 737-300, 737-400, 737-500, 737-700, and 737-800 operating with multiple bases and over 1,000 aviation professionals. In 16 years of operation, 0B has carried over 30 million passengers providing Romanians with effective, low-cost connectivity around Europe.