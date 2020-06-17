Norwegian Air Resumes Routes from July

LONDON – Today Norwegian Air (DY) announced that in line with other European carriers and as a result of increased customer demand, it will begin to operate flights from London Gatwick (LGW) to Oslo (OSL) and to Copenhagen (CPH), Edinburgh (EDI) to OSL and EDI to CPH from July 1.

London Gatwick to OSL will be operated seven times a week, LGW to CPH six times a week, EDI to OSL and CPH twice a week respectively. However, it is still impossible to book the long-haul on the airline’s website until December.

Photo: Andrea Ongaro

Operations from July

Since April, DY has only operated eight aircraft on domestic routes in Norway. Now, another 12 aircraft will re-join the fleet and be put into operation across Scandinavia to serve our popular core destinations.

From July DY will operate 76 routes across Europe from the airline’s Scandinavian hubs compared to the 13 domestic Norway-only flights served today. Other destinations include Spain, Greece and key European cities.

Further destinations and frequency increases will be announced in due course subject to passenger demand and government travel restrictions.

Statement from DY CEO

Jacob Schram (58), DY CEO said, “Feedback from our customers has shown that they are keen to get back in the air and resume their travels with DY beyond the current domestic services that we have been operating.

Mr. Schram also said that the company was returning to European skies with the reintroduction of more aircraft to serve key destinations “which will ensure that we remain in line with competing carriers.”

“As competition in the industry begins to recover over the summer period DY will be in a position to continue to offer our customers great value and service while contributing to the gradual yet important return to normality for both the tourism sector and society as a whole,” said the CEO.

“Safety remains our top priority and we have introduced a number of specific measures to further reduce the already low risk of infection on board.”

Photo: Vincenzo Pace | JFK Jets

Statement from Gatwick CEO

Stewart Wingate (48), Gatwick CEO, said, “The restart of regular DY services from LGW is very welcome news and reflects the strength of the relationship and success the airline has had at LGW in recent years, as well as the fact that consumer demand is picking up as more people want to start flying again.”

The CEO added, “For our part, the airport is ready to go and we have implemented a range of measures to protect the wellbeing and safety of both passengers and staff in recent weeks.”

“The wellbeing and safety of passengers and staff remains LGW’s top priority and – combined with the health measures announced by DY –today’s news demonstrates that we are starting to see small green shoots of recovery.”

Photo: Andrea Ongaro

New protective safety measures introduced

As the health and safety of their customers and crew is now more than ever first priority for airlines, DY has introduced a number of measures to minimize the risk of infection onboard their aircraft, including the following:

Travelers that are six years and older must use a facemask when travelling with them, as is recommended by the European aviation authorities, passengers will be asked to keep their distance during boarding and deboarding.

Hand luggage should be placed under the seat in front to minimize queuing in the cabin. Hand luggage that is too big to be placed under the seat in front needs to be checked in beforehand.

Passengers will be seated with as much distance between them as possible. The mid row seats will be the last to be occupied. Passengers and families travelling together will be seated together.

There is no catering on board to minimise the contact between customers and crew. Also, DY will disinfect the aircraft thoroughly according to strict guidelines and has placed extra focus on contact points on board. This reduces the risk for both passengers and cabin crew.

All aircraft are fitted with an advanced air filtration system that removes bacteria and viruses in the air. It is the same technology that is used in hospitals and operation theatres.

The air inside the cabin is filtered every three to four minutes so that customers can feel safe that the air onboard is clean when travelling with them.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace | JFK Jets

About Norwegian

The company story began over 27 years ago. It was founded in 1993 but only began operating as a low-cost carrier with bigger Boeing 737 aircraft in 2002.

The company expanded across the globe as the airline launched short-haul services across Europe and then entered the long-haul sector serving the US, Asia and South America. DY operates a modern and fuel-efficient fleet consisting of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737.

According to it’s website, DY was the first airline in the world to join the UN Climate Secretariat’s climate action-initiative in 2019, pledging to work systematically to become carbon neutral by 2050.