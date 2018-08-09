Norwegian Reports July Passenger Figures

LONDON — Norwegian has released this week its passenger numbers for the month of July 2018. The carrier has reported a new record for the month of July carrying 3.8 million passengers in a single month, which is a 13% increase compared to the same period last year.

Load factors were recorded at a healthy 93% with the official passenger number being 3,796,283. The total traffic growth for the carrier has risen by 33%, driven by a 35% increase in capacity growth for the carrier.

Norwegian operated 99.2% of scheduled flights but will be wanting to improve their on-time status with 67.9% of them only being on-time.

The carrier blamed the on-time performance this month to the air traffic control strikes across Europe, which has affected other carriers such as Ryanair, who have been very vocal about the strikes.

CEO of Norwegian, Bjørn Kjos, shared: “We are very pleased that an increasing number of passengers in Europe, USA, South America, The Middle East and Asia choose Norwegian for their travels. It is also satisfactory that even with a strong capacity growth our load factor is high.

“Our capacity growth is still high, but it is not increasing as rapidly as in previous months, which is in line with our strategy. We have been through a long period of strong growth and going forward we will reap what we have sown for the benefit of our customers, staff, and shareholders,” he concluded.

Other achievements of significance for the airline was that July saw them being named the World’s Best Low-Cost Long Haul Airline for the fourth consecutive year and Europe’s Best Low-Cost Airline for the sixth year running by Skytrax.