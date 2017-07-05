Norwegian Long Haul Announces Austin & Chicago Routes

MIAMI – Low-cost airline, Norwegian Long Haul, unveiled its latest batch of long-haul routes to the United States this morning. The new routes come mostly from Norwegian’s bases at London Gatwick Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and continue the airline’s impressive streak of growth to the Western Hemisphere.

The new routes are as follows:

Newark (EWR) – Paris (CDG) — 6x weekly service beginning February 28th, 2018

Chicago (ORD) – London (LGW) — 4x weekly service beginning March 25th, 2018

Austin (AUS) – London (LGW) — 3x weekly service beginning March 27th, 2018

Oakland/SanFrancisco (OAK) – Paris (CDG) — 4x weekly service beginning April 10th, 2018

Boston (BOS) – Paris (CDG) — 4x weekly service beginning May 2nd, 2018

In addition to these new routes, Norwegian will be adding two additional weekly flights on their Los Angeles (LAX) – Paris (CDG) route that was launched in July of 2016.

Just two months ago, Norwegian announced plans to launch flights to Denver and Seattle from their London Gatwick station. All flights will be operated by the 787 Dreamliner and will seat either 291 or 344 passengers depending on the 787 variant.

Just last week, Norwegian took delivery of their first 737 MAX 8 that will be used on transatlantic flights between Western Europe and the Northeast United States. Airways joined Norwegian for the first MAX delivery and flew on the delivery flight.

Norwegian Long Haul and sister company Norwegian Air UK currently operate a fleet of 14 787 Dreamliners. Last week, the companies CEO Bjørn Kjos hinted that the airlines may purchase an additional 10 787s.