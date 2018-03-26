Norwegian to Launch Direct Flights to Chicago from UK

MIAMI — Norwegian Air announced the start of its first and only route to Chicago with a new daily nonstop service from London Gatwick (LGW), starting on March 25.

The Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) will receive the airline’s new 344-seat Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on a year-round service. However, this new aircraft has been in operation on other routes since February.

In case you weren't in the 'Loop' – #Chicago will get closer tomorrow when we start our newest route to the #USA from #London at very affordable fares! Are you travelling with us on the inaugural flight? #FlyNorwegianChicago https://t.co/nxWoczdnzE pic.twitter.com/tVyVN9iT8v — Norwegian UK & Ireland (@NorwegianUKI) March 24, 2018

Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s CCO said the “daily flights to Chicago builds upon our expanding long-haul network at London Gatwick.”

He also added the airline is “delighted to unlock another key gateway to the USA by launching the UK’s cheapest nonstop flights to Chicago.”

Norwegian Air currently serves 11 US destinations nonstop from London Gatwick including, Denver, Seattle, and Austin, which are to be launched on 27 March.

According to the low-cost carrier, it is the third largest airline at London Gatwick, with 4.6 million yearly passengers, and with more than 1,000 UK-based pilots and cabin crew.

Also, David Whitaker, President and CEO of Choose Chicago said “the UK is not only one of our top international markets; it is also a vital part of our global strategic efforts to attract more visitors to the city. With this new route, more UK visitors will have the opportunity to visit Chicago for long weekend getaways as well as lengthier vacations.”

Norwegian Air carries 5.8 million UK passengers each year from London Gatwick, Edinburgh and Manchester Airports to 50 destinations worldwide.

Recently, the carrier made a major expansion in Gatwick. According to Bjorn Kjos, the airline’s CEO, the UK has become one of the carrier’s most important markets reaching 5.8 million passengers from the UK and Ireland.

The airline introduced 15 more routes in 2017, including Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Shannon to U.S. cities such as Providence, Hartford, and Stewart.