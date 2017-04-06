Norwegian Air To Launch Flights From Denver and Seattle to London

MIAMI – Norwegian announced yesterday new routes from Denver International Airport (DEN) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW), starting in September.

“London is an integral part of our ever-growing global route network. The city is perfect for both business and leisure travelers, and we are excited to offer more West Coast routes for Americans who are looking for inexpensive access to London, with connections to several destinations across Europe,” said Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Seasonal service from Denver to London starts on September 16, with twice-weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Service will increase to three times per week, adding Thursdays, beginning November 2 during the winter season.

Service from Seattle to London will be launched on September 17, with four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sundays.

“Norwegian’s announcement today of nonstop service to London further solidifies Denver’s position as a global city,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “We are pleased that Norwegian has chosen to invest in Denver, and we look forward to a successful long-term partnership,” said the Denver International Airport CEO, Kim Day.

He added: “Denver International Airport is delighted to welcome Norwegian to our growing family of airline partners. Not only will these flights provide more options for travelers, but they will stimulate the market and increase travel between Denver and London as well as other points in Norwegian’s larger European network.”

Also, Michael Ehl, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Operations Director, took opinion over the carrier’s move, “Norwegian’s choice to serve Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is a testament to our region’s economic growth. Sea-Tac’s total passenger volume has grown 40 percent in just five years, and Norwegian’s Boeing 787-9 service will provide more options to travelers, as well as promote tourism and trade in the region.”

With these additions, Norwegian now offers 9 nonstop routes from across the United States to London. Additionally, Norwegian has 48 transatlantic flights from 13 U.S. airports to Europe and 7 routes to the French Caribbean. Norwegian operates their service with a fleet composed by Boeing 787 Dreamliners.