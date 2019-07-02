Norwegian Launches Nonstop Flights From New York To Athens

MIAMI — Low-cost airline Norwegian inaugurated non-stop flights between Athens and New York-JFK. The carrier will operate this flight on a seasonal basis, running until October 26, 2019, four-times per week.

The new flight puts Norwegian in direct competition with Emirates, Delta, and United, all of which link New York/Newark with the Greek city.

In addition to spicing up the competition, Norwegian reaffirms its status as New York’s number-one foreign airline.

Overhauling Air Canada out of the previously-held top spot in passenger volume as the largest foreign-based carrier in the New York area, and garnishing the Big Apple as their prize, Norwegian served 2,078,847 passengers from February 2018 to the same month this year in a rolling twelve-month period.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace | JFK Jets

Since its induction in 2013 to 2018, over 4.6 million passengers have flown with Norwegian to New York and New Jersey.

Matthew Wood, Senior Vice President of Commercial Long Haul and New Markets at Norwegian, explained that “since the announcement of this new route earlier this year, the response from consumers has been tremendous, both from American travelers and the Greek community in the greater New York City area.”

“We are excited to bring our award-winning service, eco-efficient aircraft, and affordable fares during prime travel season in the U.S. and to a highly sought-after destination like Greece,” he said.

The inauguration of this new route cements that Norwegian plans to retain the helm in New York, as they have disrupted the trans-Atlantic, long-haul market and are one of the fasting growing airlines in the world.

Elena Kountoura, the Minister of Tourism of the Hellenic Republic, noted that this new route “is a response to our call for enhancing air connectivity between Greece and the United States and we thank Norwegian for answering the demand. We welcome Norwegian to Greece and expect this nonstop route to contribute to the growing numbers of tourists to our country.”