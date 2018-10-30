Norwegian Kicks Off With New Canadian Operations

MIAMI — Norwegian Air has inaugurated services between Montreal and Guadeloupe with one of the carrier’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The new flights will operate on three times per week basis. The airline’s Canadian expansion will continue from Montreal to Martinique on the same frequency basis from November 1 onwards.

Connections onto Cayenne from Martinique will also launch on October 31 on a four times per week frequency. Both of these services will run during the winter season until March 31, 2019.

On top of this, the carrier will be launching its first Canadian transatlantic flight between Hamilton and Dublin, starting on March 31 next year.

Bjorn Kjos, Norwegian CEO commented on this expansion into Canada, labeling it as an “exciting aviation market” to enter.

Norwegian proudly welcomes Canada into our family! Today, the airline’s inaugural flight departed today from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport to Guadeloupe’s Point-à-Pître International Airport in the French Caribbean. #FlyNorwegian pic.twitter.com/MiIC11qwsn — Norwegian (@Fly_Norwegian) October 29, 2018

“This is an important milestone for Norwegian as we enter one of the world’s most exciting aviation markets, Canada,” said the CEO.

“We believe our low fares matched with our high quality and award-winning service will be very popular among Canadian travelers, as it has been with American travelers for the past five years.”

According to Kjos, Norwegian is the only airline to connect the French Caribbean with both Canada and the United States, as well as French Guiana.

The Guadeloupe and Martinique flights are operated by the Boeing 737-800.

The transatlantic flights will be operated by its 737 MAX 8s, however.

For Norwegian, it is yet another market to exploit in the Americas. Argentina was another market recently launched by the carrier which so far has had a good start.

Norwegian Air Argentina launched operations on October 16, 2018. The first flight, DN6022, departed from Buenos Aires to Cordoba at 07:30 local time, landing just over an hour later.

Argentina was the sixth domestic market in the Norwegian Group’s network, with Canada becoming the airline’s seventh.