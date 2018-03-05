Norwegian Expands With More Flights To Stewart, New York

MIAMI — Norwegian Air Shuttle will double its current service from Stewart International Airport (SWF) to Dublin Airport (DUB), starting on April 26, 2018.

The route, operated with the airline’s 189-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8, was first launched last summer. According to Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer, the decision of introducing twice-daily flights comes after a high demand; at least 130,000 passengers since it was launched in July.

Living in the #Dublin area? We've now doubled your opportunities to fly with us to #NewYork. Our new double daily service will also allow you to do day #shopping trips in New York State at the outlet malls. https://t.co/e5SCT2BdEY #MondayMotivation #FlyNorwegian #USA pic.twitter.com/Sr2xW4FY6P — Norwegian UK & Ireland (@NorwegianUKI) February 26, 2018

“With strong demand for our high-quality flights in brand new aircraft, it was naturally our next move to increase capacity to Ireland even further. We’re making it easier for Americans to access Ireland and beyond at a much better value,” added Ramdahl.

With the new schedule, the first flight will depart from SWF at 12:25 pm and the second at 8:30 pm.

The low-cost carrier will also increase the number of transatlantic flights from Shannon, starting on March 27, increasing frequency to Providence from two to four flights a week, and the addition of a third weekly flight to Stewart International Airport (SWF) in New York.

Currently Norwegian flies to SWF from Belfast-International, Bergen, Dublin, Edinburgh, and Shannon.

The upcoming launches of the carrier to the U.S. include: Chicago to London on March 25; Austin to London on March 27; Denver to Paris on April 9; Oakland/San Francisco to Paris on April 10; Boston to Paris on May 2; New York/JFK to Amsterdam on May 7; Los Angeles to Milan on June 18; Los Angeles to Madrid on July 16; and New York/JFK to Madrid on July 18.