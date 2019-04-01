Airways Magazine

Norwegian Inaugurates Rio de Janeiro

April 01
10:00 2019
LONDON – Services between London Gatwick and Rio de Janeiro commenced this week with Norwegian.

It inaugurated with the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering up to 344 seats in Modern Economy and Premium Cabins.

This service has also broken the existing monopoly with the new service to Rio from Gatwick.

Outbound flights depart at 1200L, arriving into Rio at 1925L, with the inbound departing at 2225L, arriving back into Gatwick at 1335L the next day.

Commenting on this new route launch was CEO Bjorn Kjos, who was particularly happy about this.

“We are delighted to continue to make travelling to South America affordable for all with our new service to Brazil. Our route to Rio de Janeiro breaks the monopoly on direct flights between the UK and Brazil and builds upon our expanding services to South America.”

“Our extensive network from London Gatwick will give both leisure and business travellers more choice and flexibility when flying with Norwegian on our long-haul routes. “

“Our modern fleet of aircraft allows customers to enjoy their trip from the moment they step on board by flying in modern more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft.”

On top of this, new services to San Francisco and Miami have also launched.

This now means that the airline offers 14 long-haul services, 12 in the U.S and two in South America being Argentina and Brazil.

Norwegian also serves more destinations to the U.S non-stop from Gatwick than any other carrier.

Customers will also be able to enjoy free Wi-Fi on intercontinental flights, with more than 50% of the 787-9 Dreamliner fleet expected to be fitted with this product by 2020.

It will be certainly interesting to see how this route fares, and whether this is the continuation of a positive operating strategy in the South American regions.

It also seems that even in the wake of Scandinavian carrier WOW Air going under, the growth still seems to be continuing.

This airline will be the focus of this year, especially with financial struggles, that it could become a victim of volatility, maybe not just yet, but going down the line. We can only wait and watch.

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

0