Norwegian Expands Long-Haul Network with Flights From US to Madrid, Amsterdam and Milan

MIAMI — Today, Norwegian Air expanded its long-haul network operations with four new routes between Europe and the United States: New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) to Madrid (MAD); JFK to Amsterdam (AMS); and LAX to Milan-Malpensa (MXP).

Today Norwegian announces FOUR new routes from JFK to Amsterdam and Madrid, and Los Angeles to Madrid and Milan with service beginning in the spring and summer of 2018. Come and enjoy the ride. #FlyNorwegian Book now: https://t.co/tVaBvCemnK pic.twitter.com/p2ZVdIfvP9 — Norwegian (@Fly_Norwegian) December 14, 2017

Norwegian’s CEO, Bjørn Kjos, shared a statement regarding the carrier’s upcoming year. “2017 has been a year of exponential growth for Norwegian in Europe and the United States. Next year, we will continue our long-haul expansion by offering passengers easy and affordable connections between the US and some of Europe’s most exciting cities,” he said.

During the first quarter of 2018, the carrier will inaugurate its fourth American crew base with 150 cabin crewmembers to support the continuous development at LAX.

Overall, Norwegian has four crew bases for cabin crew and pilots in the U.S.

Services

From New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport:

To Madrid-Barajas Airport will start on July 18, 2018, and operate three times per week.

To Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport will launch on May 7, 2018, and will operate four times per week.

From Los Angeles International Airport:

To Madrid will launch on July 16, 2018, and will operate four times per week.

To Milan-Malpensa Airport will launch on June 18, 2018, and will also operate four times per week.

Likewise, economy launch fares from New York to Amsterdam and Madrid start from $199 and $229 one-way, respectively. On the other side, fares from Los Angeles to both Madrid and Milan start from $229 one-way (Taxes included for all routes).

Currently, Norwegian offers 61 transatlantic flights from 13 U.S. airports to Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, as well six routes to the French Caribbean, becoming 67 routes out of the United States.

In 2018, the airline will begin with the previously mentioned flights along with these new services from the U.S. too: Oakland/San Francisco to Rome (February 6); New York/Newark to Paris (February 28); Chicago to London (March 25); Austin to London (Mach 27); Denver to Paris (April 9); Oakland/San Francisco to Paris (April 10), Boston to Paris (May 2); New York/JFK to Amsterdam (May 7); Los Angeles to Milan (June 18); Los Angeles to Madrid (July 16); and New York/JFK to Madrid (July 18).