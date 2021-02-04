LONDON – Norwegian Air’s (DY) traffic figures for January are heavily influenced by lower demand caused by continued travel restrictions across Europe.

The company operated eight aircraft on average in January, mainly on domestic routes in Norway. Additionally, DY operated 96.8% of its scheduled flights in January, whereof 90.4% departed on time.

Photo: Alberto Cucini / Airways

January Demand

In January, 74,224 customers flew with DY, a decrease of 96% compared to the same period last year.

The airline’s capacity (ASK) was down 98%, and its total passenger traffic (RPK) was down by 99%. Furthermore, DY’s load factor was 35.9%, down 45 percentage points.

Photo: Andrea Ongaro / Airways

Statement from Norwegian

Jacob Schram, CEO of DY, said, “The pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our business as travel restrictions remain.”

“We are doing everything in our power to come out of the examinership as a stronger, more competitive airline and we look forward to welcoming more customers on board as travel restrictions are lifted.”

Featured image: Tony Bordelais/Airways

