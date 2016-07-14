Norwegian to Convert Part of its Airbus A320neo Order to A321neo LRs

MIAMI — Low-cost airline Norwegian has ordered 30 long-range Airbus A321neo aircraft, upgrading part of order for 100 A320neo.

In June 2012, Norwegian placed an order for 100 A320neo aircraft with Airbus. Eight of these 220-seat A321neo LRs are scheduled for its delivery in 2019, with the remaining 22 to be delivered in the following two years.

“I am very excited about this new order of the Airbus A321LR,” says CEO of Norwegian, Bjorn Kjos. “The new ‘short long-haul’ aircraft available from 2019 fits really well with our global expansion plans and future long-haul network, both in terms of size, range and fuel efficiency.”

The A321neo LR, the latest variant of the A320neo family aircraft, will offer Norwegian more flexibility to exploit long-haul routes between the U.S. East Coast and Europe, between Scandinavia and parts of Asia, as well as South America and Europe.

To date, Norwegian operates an all-Boeing fleet, comprised by over one hundred 737-800s and ten 787 Dreamliners spread across its mainline operation in Norway and its subsidiaries, Norwegian Air International and Norwegian UK.

With this order, Norwegian will become the first low-cost carrier to operate the long-range variant of the A321neo.