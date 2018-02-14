Airways Magazine

Norwegian Reveals Major London-Gatwick Expansion

February 14
11:37 2018
MIAMI — Norwegian Air will expand its network with more long-haul flights from London-Gatwick (LGW)—as its largest global base—to Latin America and Asia.

According to Bjorn Kjos, the airline’s CEO, the UK has become one of the carrier’s most important markets reaching 5.8 million passengers from the UK and Ireland.

The airline introduced 15 more routes in 2017, including Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Shannon to U.S. cities such as Providence, Hartford, and Stewart.

READ MORE: Norwegian Air To Launch Flights From Denver and Seattle to London

“The UK will be at the heart of our continued global expansion, and we remain fully committed to the market. With huge global ambitions, we’re confident that the UK can offer Norwegian a springboard to further expansion,” remarked Kjos.

The carrier’s first direct flight from the UK to South America departs on Wednesday to Buenos Aires (EZE), Argentina operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Brazil, Chile, and Uruguay could also soon be available on low-cost flights from Gatwick.

READ MORE: Norwegian Air Threatens South American Aviation With New Argentinian Airline

“We have big plans for Argentina. It’s going to be very interesting to see the onward connections we can offer from a Buenos Aires hub. South America is underserved,” said Norwegian CEO.

The new LGW-EZE flight will increase to a daily service this winter, while further increases to Los Angeles (LAX) from nine to 11 flights per week will be seen.

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) will also see a boost from two to four weekly services, whereas the LGW-New York (JFK) flights will see an increase to three daily flights once the slots are approved.

According to the Low-Cost giant, new flights to Chicago and Austin will launch in March departing from LGW as well.

READ MORE: High Flyer Interview: Bjørn Kjos, CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle

Norwegian also announced it is ready to launch the world’s longest low-cost route to Singapore (SIN), from where new destinations to Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing will begin. This new route to SIN is subject to the approval of the airline’s petition to access to the Siberian corridor, which will give the carrier a direct routing across Russia to the Far East.

On fleet plans, Norwegian expects to receive its first batch of the new Airbus A321neoLR in 2019, all of which are expected to begin flying out of the UK from 2020.

The aircraft will be the first Airbus airliner to fly from LGW to the US East Coast and Midwest, to cities like Detroit, Philadelphia and Minneapolis. Norwegian will also consider routes to the Middle East using the new Airbus jet.

READ MORE: Norwegian to Convert Part of its Airbus A320neo Order to A321neo LRs

Long-haul Wi-Fi will be rolled out from the end of this year on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with plans to offer a free Wi-Fi option and a paid high-speed option, according to the airline.

“UK passengers will be the first to benefit from our newest routes and upgraded long-haul passenger experience. With plans to roll out in-flight Wi-Fi on our long-haul flights, Norwegian will be in a better position to increasingly target business passengers as we also have plans for more exciting routes and flights to the USA, South America, and Asia,” said Bjorn Kjos.

