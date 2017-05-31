Norwegian Air To Serve Rome From The U.S.

MIAMI – Norwegian Air announced today the launching flights from three U.S. cities -Los Angeles, New York City-Newark, and Oakland-San Francisco- to Rome, Italy.

The new service from the New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Rome’s Leonardo Da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport (FCO) will be launched on November 9, 2017. This route is expected to serve four times a week until the scheduled increasing service by early February 2018 – to six times per week.

Also, the service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to FCO will be launched on November 11, 2017, and is expected to operate with a twice weekly flight until February, increasing to a three-time-a-week service.

Flights from Oakland International Airport (OAK) to Rome will be launched on February 6, 2018, with a twice weekly service. Rome will be the airline’s seventh long-haul European destination served from the U.S.

“Soon Norwegian will offer more transatlantic routes than any other airline in the world. More U.S. routes mean we will create more American jobs and offer American travelers even more affordable fares,” said Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The new Rome routes will be served by Boeing 787 Dreamliners aircraft. The brand new Boeing 737 MAX, that’s expected to be received on June 13th, is thought to operate some of the 25 new routes that will be announced later this year – Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Norway, as well as three new routes to the French Caribbean Islands of Guadalupe and Martinique, from Providence, Rhode Island, and Fort Lauderdale.

The airline has 52 transatlantic flights from the U.S. to Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the French Caribbean, totaling 58 routes. Rome will be the 13th European nonstop service from the U.S.