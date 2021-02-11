LONDON – According to Norwegian Air’s (DY) Italian unions, the carrier has entered the liquidation process of NAR Ltd and NAR’s Italian subsidiary, NAR Italy.

According to documents brought forward to Airways, unions unexpectedly learned that DY had filed for bankruptcy last week without being informed at the time. The Italian unions also said they were informed that the Irish Court had already proceeded to appoint two bankruptcy trustees in its last meeting held on February 9.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Last Meeting

The union documents state that the last meeting was not attended by Norwegian leaders but only by local HR together with lawyers from DY’s Italian consulting firm.

The workers’ group was then told that since February 9, its only interlocutor would be the liquidators appointed by the Irish Court, while its relations with DY management were to be considered terminated.

The representatives of DY’s management did not only inform anyone of the bankruptcy application submission but even deemed it unnecessary to appear at the meeting where DY workers were told that they were now employees of a company for which the bankruptcy was sought for.

As such, DY Italian workers will now have to refer to the Bankruptcy liquidators only. However, the Bankruptcy Liquidators are not known and have not yet made contact with DY’s workers’ HR representatives.

Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

The Appeal of DY Unions

In the appeal of the unions, it is stated that Rome Airport (FCO) was not mentioned in the presentation of the management recovery plan. According to the documents, everyone kept silent when no one at the meeting spoke of selling DY flights from their base in Italy.

The unions say they have been patient in social media, using only such hashtags as #RedNoseWarriors after months of hanging on social safety nets to provide for their families. Now, there are only #RedNoseVictims, the unions say.

Previous highlights

In January, two important events involved DY. First the announcement of the closure of long-haul operations which subsequently led to the request for help from the Norwegian Government, which had reassured the company that it would issue Government aid.

This is a developing story

Featured image: Norwegian Air Boeing 787. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.