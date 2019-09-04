Incident Report: Norwegian Air Boeing 787 Engine Failure Caused By Blade Fracture

MIAMI — Italian investigators have discovered that a blade fracture within the intermediate pressure turbine of the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine on a Norwegian Air Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, caused the uncontained engine failure that forced the plane to perform an emergency landing at Rome-Fiumicino Airport on August 10, 2019.

The failure occurred just 36 seconds after the aircraft had departed Rome-Fiumicino Airport. As the plane climbed through 3,000ft on its scheduled flight to Los Angeles with 298 passengers and crew on board, the engine failure occurred.

Debris from the engine’s incident fell to the ground damaging 25 cars and 12 homes in the Isola Sacra neighborhood.

Following the incident, the 787 returned and performed a successful emergency landing.

The Italian investigators, who were joined by investigators from Norway, Germany, the UK, the USA, and France, as well as the European Safety Agency (EASA), noted that there have been 10 incidents of blade fracturing in the intermediate pressure turbine within the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s.

According to the report, at least one incident evidenced that there is the risk of debris being projected from the engine, in the event of an uncontained failure.

Investigators also said that the engine that failed was below the expected limit of cycles, whereas the other engine was “closer to the margin,” but both within the margin’s limits.

A service bulletin has since been issued for the fan blades to be replaced, manufactured with different materials.

This new bulletin adds to the growing list of problems Norwegian Air currently faces, with the 737 MAX grounding and around a third of their Boeing 787s out of action, with several planes parked up at Prestwick Airport in Scotland, awaiting engine work at Chevron.

Norwegian Air has had to cut all its long haul flights from Ireland to the United States, just two years after they were launched.