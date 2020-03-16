Norwegian: 85% Capacity Cut, 90% Layoff

MIAMI – Norwegian Air (DY) announces flight reductions by 85% and the temporarily layoff of 7,300 workers due to the drop in passenger demand and the recent worldwide governmental travel restrictions.

Even though DY suspended 3,000 flights last week, and cut 15% from its network capacity, these increments are a response to COVID-19’s worsening effects on the industry as a whole.

Following the modified capacity, the main priority of the carrier this week is to maintain the majority of scheduled flights to return passengers to their home destinations while working closely with the authorities to accomplish the task.

“What our industry is now facing is unprecedented and critical, as we are approaching a scenario where most of our airplanes will be temporarily grounded,” said D8’s CEO, Jacob Schram.

At the begining of March, it was reported that the airline’s stock prices dropped over 70% in February, which represented the lowest stock price it has ever been in 15 years.

“We appreciate that the authorities of Norway have communicated that they will implement all necessary measures to protect aviation in Norway, consequently securing crucial infrastructure and jobs,” added Schram.

Regarding its customers, the carrier will contact passengers directly affected by route changes and cancelations via text message or e-mail.

The cheerful and motivated crew is one of the best features of the Norwegian brand. PHOTO: Author.

Staff situation

As a result of the aircraft parked, the airline says in the statement that “unfortunately has to temporarily lay off more than 7,300 colleagues in total, which equates to approximately 90% of its workforce”.

The situation is being worked out with union and HSE representatives in all DY’s network.

The reduction includes pilots, cabin crew, maintenance and administrative crew, and will be implemented according to each country where the airline has operations.

“It is indeed with a heavy heart we have to temporarily lay off more than 7,300 of our colleagues, but we unfortunately have no choice”, added Schram.

“However, I want to emphasize that this is temporary, because when the world returns to normalcy my goal is to keep as many of our dedicated colleagues as possible,” also stated Schram.

Modified routes

Stored aircraft include: American, United, Copa, Fly Dubai, Icelandair, TUI (UK & DE), Shenzhen, Samoa (now NTU?), Norwegian, Turkish, & Air Canada. Photo: Joe G Walker

Since March 21, the company will reduce domestic flights in Norway and between the Nordic capitals while sme European destinations will be operative.

Alas, Scandinavia and Thailand, which are the only intercontinental flights currently allowed, will cease operations through March. The reduction and suspension of flights will remain until April 17, but they can be affected from updates in travel restrictions and demand.

The detailed reduced schedule starting on March 25 will affect Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

Norway

Routes Reductions Oslo-Bergen/Stavanger/Trondheim 4 daily departures Oslo-Ålesund/Bodø/Evenes/Tromsø 2 daily departures Oslo-Alta/Kirkene 1 daily departure Oslo-Haugesund/Kristiansand/Molde 1 daily departure Oslo-Svalbard 3 weekly depatures Oslo-Stockholm/Copenhagen 2 daily departures Oslo-Helsinki 4 weekly departures Stavanger-Bergen 1 daily departure Bergen-Trondheim 1 daily departure

Sweden

Routes Reductions Stockholm-Kiruna 4 weekly departures Stockholm-Luleå/Umeå 2 weekly departures Stockholm-Helsinki 2 daily departures Stockholm-Copenhagen 2 daily departures Stockholm-Oslo 2 daily departures

Finland

Routes Reductions Helsinki-Kittilä 6 weekly departures Helsinki-Oulu 1 daily departure Helsinki-Rovaniemi 1 daily departure Helsinki-Oslo 4 weekly departures

Denmark

Routes Reductions Copenhagen-Oslo 2 daily departures