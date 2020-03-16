Airways Magazine

Norwegian: 85% Capacity Cut, 90% Layoff

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • LATAM Cuts 70% Of Capacity MIAMI – Following its previous international flight reduction of 30%, LATAM (LA) now lowers its operations by 70% and sets a no-cost flight reschedule timeframe. On March 12, the carrier’s...
  • Alitalia To Be Nationalized MIAMI – The Italian government plans to take control of Alitalia (AZ) as there is no reported buyer to complete the sale of the airline. The executive had previously set...
  

Norwegian: 85% Capacity Cut, 90% Layoff

Norwegian: 85% Capacity Cut, 90% Layoff
March 16
14:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Norwegian Air (DY) announces flight reductions by 85% and the temporarily layoff of 7,300 workers due to the drop in passenger demand and the recent worldwide governmental travel restrictions.

Even though DY suspended 3,000 flights last week, and cut 15% from its network capacity, these increments are a response to COVID-19’s worsening effects on the industry as a whole.

Following the modified capacity, the main priority of the carrier this week is to maintain the majority of scheduled flights to return passengers to their home destinations while working closely with the authorities to accomplish the task.

“What our industry is now facing is unprecedented and critical, as we are approaching a scenario where most of our airplanes will be temporarily grounded,” said D8’s CEO, Jacob Schram.

At the begining of March, it was reported that the airline’s stock prices dropped over 70% in February, which represented the lowest stock price it has ever been in 15 years. 

“We appreciate that the authorities of Norway have communicated that they will implement all necessary measures to protect aviation in Norway, consequently securing crucial infrastructure and jobs,” added Schram.

Regarding its customers, the carrier will contact passengers directly affected by route changes and cancelations via text message or e-mail.

The cheerful and motivated crew is one of the best features of the Norwegian brand. PHOTO: Author.

Staff situation

As a result of the aircraft parked, the airline says in the statement that “unfortunately has to temporarily lay off more than 7,300 colleagues in total, which equates to approximately 90% of its workforce”.

The situation is being worked out with union and HSE representatives in all DY’s network.

The reduction includes pilots, cabin crew, maintenance and administrative crew, and will be implemented according to each country where the airline has operations.

“It is indeed with a heavy heart we have to temporarily lay off more than 7,300 of our colleagues, but we unfortunately have no choice”, added Schram.

“However, I want to emphasize that this is temporary, because when the world returns to normalcy my goal is to keep as many of our dedicated colleagues as possible,” also stated Schram.

Modified routes

Stored aircraft include: American, United, Copa, Fly Dubai, Icelandair, TUI (UK & DE), Shenzhen, Samoa (now NTU?), Norwegian, Turkish, & Air Canada. Photo: Joe G Walker

Since March 21, the company will reduce domestic flights in Norway and between the Nordic capitals while sme European destinations will be operative.

Alas, Scandinavia and Thailand, which are the only intercontinental flights currently allowed, will cease operations through March. The reduction and suspension of flights will remain until April 17, but they can be affected from updates in travel restrictions and demand.

The detailed reduced schedule starting on March 25 will affect Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

Norway

RoutesReductions
Oslo-Bergen/Stavanger/Trondheim 4 daily departures
Oslo-Ålesund/Bodø/Evenes/Tromsø 2 daily departures
Oslo-Alta/Kirkene 1 daily departure
Oslo-Haugesund/Kristiansand/Molde 1 daily departure
Oslo-Svalbard 3 weekly depatures
Oslo-Stockholm/Copenhagen 2 daily departures
Oslo-Helsinki 4 weekly departures
Stavanger-Bergen 1 daily departure
Bergen-Trondheim 1 daily departure

Sweden

RoutesReductions
Stockholm-Kiruna 4 weekly departures
Stockholm-Luleå/Umeå 2 weekly departures
Stockholm-Helsinki 2 daily departures
Stockholm-Copenhagen 2 daily departures
Stockholm-Oslo 2 daily departures

Finland

RoutesReductions
Helsinki-Kittilä 6 weekly departures
Helsinki-Oulu 1 daily departure
Helsinki-Rovaniemi 1 daily departure
Helsinki-Oslo 4 weekly departures

Denmark

RoutesReductions
Copenhagen-Oslo 2 daily departures
Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Norwegian Air
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0