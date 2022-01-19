SAN BERNADINO – Today, Airways attended Northern Pacific Airways’ livery unveiling, where Chief Executive Officer shared his vision for the airline and showcased the new airline’s potential.

The new airline plans to connect the US and cities in Asia with a stopover in Anchorage, Alaska, opting for a business model similar to that of Icelandair (FI).

With a fleet of Boeing 757s to begin operations, the airline is one of the last startups to operate Boeing 757s, which have been phased out in the last years.

At the event, the airline unveiled not only the airline’s first fully painted aircraft but also a mock interior of its planned three-class configuration.

Photo: Northern Pacific Airways

What’s Next for Northern Pacific Airways?

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob McKinney spoke to invited media about their new route structure, connecting Seoul, Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka to major lower-48 US destinations like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, and Orlando.

He also summarized their strategy for fleet acquisitions and plans for aircraft type diversity moving forward, which included plans to acquire 50 aircraft within the first five to seven years of operation.

According to McKinney, the airline is in talks to acquire Boeing 737-9 MAX and Airbus A321XLR aircraft, aiming to increase range capabilities while sticking to the airline’s narrow-body-centric business model.

Additionally, the airline is in talks with the Value Alliance, a low-cost-carrier alliance with airlines including Cebu Pacific, Cebgo, Jeju Air, Nok Air, and Scoot.

A possible membership in the Asia-Pacific-based alliance will allow Northern Pacific to further its reach within the Asian market.

Rendering: Northern Pacific Airways

Northern Pacific Airways’ Livery

The airline’s striking livery, unveiled at a Certified Aviation Services LLC hangar, features dramatic black shades to “reflect the natural beauty of the Alaskan wilderness”

Certified Aviation Services is the MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) company responsible for the painting of the airline’s aircraft.

The livery includes a black “mask” around the cockpit’s windshield, normally a design choice found on aircraft such as the Airbus A350, A321neo, and other next-generation aircraft.

The mask complements the bottom of the fuselage and engines, which are also painted in a black hue. The dark tones are offset by the wingtips, which are painted in turquoise, meant to represent the Alaskan northern lights.

Photo: Northern Pacific Airways

The Icelandair Connection

Icelandair (FI) was mentioned numerous times at the unveiling event, owing to Northern Pacific’s business model, which reflects that of FI.

Icelandair has been the epicenter of the stopover model, which sees the airline transporting travelers from North America to Europe, with a stopover in Iceland.

A similar approach can be seen in TAP Air Portugal, which offers passengers the opportunity to stay in Portugal for up to five days if their itinerary includes a nonstop flight in Porto or Lisbon on their way to a further destination.

According to Northern Pacific Airways Chief Executive Officer Rob McKinney, NPA has been working closely with FI to “learn what works and what doesn’t”.

Icelandair also operates a similar fleet to what is expected by Northern Pacific, including one of the largest remaining fleets of Boeing 757 aircraft, and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Northern Pacific will also leverage its sister airline, Ravn Alaska, which operates small, regional aircraft on flights throughout Alaska. The airline will offer stopover passengers the opportunity to discover more of the beautiful state.

Northern Pacific Airways Chief Executive Officer Rob McKinney

Chief Executive Officer Interview

Take a look below for a snippet of our interview with McKinney.

AW: Let’s talk about your branding and paint scheme, which is very new, up to date.

RM: We’re really proud of it; it’s meant to incorporate where we are, in Alaska. There are hints of that part of the world; the northern lights are represented. Forward Media did this for us, and we’re super proud of it and you’re going to be excited.

AW: You’re focusing more on the connecting traffic, but what do you plan to do during winter?

RM: Icelandair, I admire them so much, they have become masters at festivals and creating reasons for people to come and see Iceland in the winter. We’re working closely with them to learn what works and what doesn’t. We’re going to be doing the same kind of thing, making the reason other than just for the northern lights to come to Alaska. Alaska in the winter is truly beautiful.

AW: How is the COVID-19 pandemic going to go into your business plan?

RM: It has made it possible. Instead of looking at it as a barrier of entry, we see it as an opportunity. If we would have tried to start this airline in 2019, it would have been nearly impossible to try to get slots and gates and all the infrastructure that you need because it was the peak and aviation was saturated.