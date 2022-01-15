DALLAS – On January 14, 2022, the US Department of Transportation approved Norse Atlantic Airways’ application to operate transatlantic flights between the US and Norway or the European Union (EU). This is an important milestone for the airline as it is headed towards its first commercial flight this year.

“We are thrilled by the Department of Transportation’s approval of our affordable transatlantic flights,” said Norse Atlantic CEO and Founder Bjørn Tore Larsen.

He continued, “This significant milestone brings Norse one step closer to launching affordable and more environmentally friendly service to customers traveling between Europe and the United States.”

The airline declared the new routes will create many jobs in America. The airline recently signed an agreement to hire US-based flight attendants.

Its employees will be, according to Larsen, one of the most important advantages of his airline. “Our people will be our competitive advantage. We are building a high-performance culture and creating an environment where we value diversity, ensuring that all colleagues feel a sense of belonging”, he said.

Norse Atlantic plans to operate low-cost transatlantic flights. Photo: Norse Atlantic

Introducing Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic has not commenced passenger flight yet, but its first passenger flight is expected to take off this year. The airline is one of the youngest, being founded in 2021. It is headquartered in Norway, but it also plans to fly directly from the EU to the US.

The new airline can be seen as similar to Norwegian (DY). Before COVID-19, DY was operating low-cost, transatlantic flights between the US, Norway, the UK, and the EU.

However, DY stopped all long-haul flights during the COVID-19 pandemic and is only operating medium-haul flights in Europe today.

The business model is pretty similar too, as Norse Atlantic wants to offer “affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States”.

In 2021, Norse Atlantic prepared for its operations. In March, the airline signed a leasing agreement with leasing company AerCap for 9 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

It is the same aircraft type DY used to operate on transatlantic flights. In December 2021, Norse received its Air Operator’s Certificate from Norway’s Civil Aviation Authority. During the same month, the future carrier also took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Photo: Alberto Cucini / Airways

Looking Ahead in 2022

Future plans for the airline are to start operating passenger flights. The airline wants to operate 15 Dreamliners, -9 and -8 variants.

In the short term, destinations will include Paris, London, and Oslo (OSL) in Europe and New York, Florida and Los Angeles in the US.

The airline says it will bring many benefits to its operations. “From a customer perspective, benefits include affordable fares to exciting destinations and great service on board modern and more fuel-efficient Dreamliners, whether traveling for business or pleasure.”

The first commercial flight is planned for Spring 2022. For now, airlines have struggled to fly low-cost transatlantic flights while being profitable. We now have to see if Norse Atlantic will be able to achieve this goal.

Featured Image: Norse Atlantic Airways