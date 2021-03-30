MIAMI – Norse Atlantic Airways (RC), the newly created Norwegian long haul, low-cost carrier, has secured a lease for nine Boeing 787s from AerCap.

The deal consists of six used Boeing 787-9s, as well as three Boeing 787-8s. All of the aircraft will use Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines and are scheduled to be delivered this year. The aircraft are part of a strategy that resonates with the strategy of embattled Norwegian Airlines.

Moving forward, Norwegian Air (DY) will solely focus on short and medium-haul flights, while RC will be filling the void that Norwegian left in the long-haul market. However, no airlines have been successful in maintaining a low-cost, long-haul strategy connecting Europe and the United States.

The deal is strategic in the sense that Norse Atlantic will be looking to lower training costs by hiring recently unemployed former Norwegian Airlines Boeing 787 pilots and cabin crew. It remains to be seen how RC will set itself apart from DYs and its unsuccessful long-haul strategy.

Executive’s Comments

Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of aircraft leasing company AerCap, said, “With its superior operating characteristics, the 787 is the perfect aircraft for Norse Atlantic Airways to launch a modern long-haul low-cost airline, and we are delighted to be supplying them with their first aircraft.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, Chief Executive Officer of RC said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with a market leader in AerCap to lease our initial fleet of Dreamliners.

He continued, “Norse Atlantic Airways looks forward to providing our passengers with comfortable, affordable, intercontinental travel aboard these state-of-the-art aircraft.”

Featured Image: Brandon Farris/Airways

