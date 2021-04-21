MIAMI – Russian airline Nordwind (N4) has announced it will start services from Kaliningrad (KGD) to Minsk (MSQ) on April 30.

Nordwind Airlines is a Russian leisure airline. The carrier is headquartered in Moscow, and its hub is at Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO). N4 primarily operates service between airports in Russia and holiday destinations around the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Photo: Nordwind Airlines

Flights Will Operate on Fridays

As stated on a Belarusian news agency Belta report published on April 21, the flights “will be performed once a week” both ways. Both services will be one hour and a half long between the Russian Baltic enclave and the Belarus capital.

Both flights will be operating on Fridays only. The flight Kaliningrad-Minsk will be performed once a week, on Fridays. It will depart from Khrabrovo Airport at 13:50 and arrive in Minsk at 16:05. The return flight to Kaliningrad will take off at “17:05 and land at 17:20. The time for the two airports is local,” the report said.