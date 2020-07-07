Airways Magazine

Nolinor’s Subsidiary, OWG is Launched

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Nolinor’s Subsidiary, OWG is Launched

Nolinor’s Subsidiary, OWG is Launched
July 07
10:05 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Today, Canadian Nolinor Aviation (N5) has announced the launch of a new airline, OWG. It will transport passengers on regular flights to tropical destinations. The name stands for “Off we go” and its motto is “Travel Better.”

The OWG team has been secretly working since 2018 to create a new airline positioned in the tourism market.

As OWG President Marco Prud’Homme explains, “Flying to your destination should be an extension of your vacation. Traditional airlines have cut the quality of their services year after year, without considering the passenger experience.”

“Our goal is to win the hearts of travelers with a new airline whose mission is to make passengers fall in love with flying again.”

Boeing 737-400/Classic generation. The company has actually estated on it website:
The model before the 800, this is not a MAX.” Photo: OWG

OWG Boeing Fleet

In early 2020, the carrier acquired a fleet of Boeing 737-400 and began transforming them into a reflection of their high service and safety standards.

The interior of each plane has been refurbished with lighter, sturdier seating to carry 158 passengers. The airline is set to announce the first destinations very soon.

The first Boeing 737-400, C-GGWX was built in 1990 and was first delivered to Icelandair (FI). Later on, it was operated by Swift Air (WQ), Flair Airlines (F8), and Nolinor among others.

It is now equipped with mood lighting, ADS-B tracking, and an upgraded announcement system.

The seat map of OWG’s B737-400. Credit: OWG / Nolinor

About Nolinor Aviation

Les Investissements Nolinor Inc., trading as Nolinor Aviation, is a charter airline based in Mirabel, a suburb of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It operates passenger charter and cargo services within Canada and to the U.S. Its main base is Montréal–Mirabel International Airport. It currently has 200 employees.

Nolinor Aviation, with OWG. continues its expansion into a new market. For 27 years, Nolinor has provided charter flights to the Far North and beyond with its fleet of a dozen Boeing 737.

OWG wants to reinvent the travel experience by placing its passengers at the heart of its actions and the company logo’s design perfectly represents this brand spirit. 

OWG received the authorization from the Minister of Transport to provide regular international flight service on July 6, 2020.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Nolinor AviationOWG
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Miklos Budai

Miklos Budai

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0