Nolinor’s Subsidiary, OWG is Launched

MIAMI – Today, Canadian Nolinor Aviation (N5) has announced the launch of a new airline, OWG. It will transport passengers on regular flights to tropical destinations. The name stands for “Off we go” and its motto is “Travel Better.”

The OWG team has been secretly working since 2018 to create a new airline positioned in the tourism market.

As OWG President Marco Prud’Homme explains, “Flying to your destination should be an extension of your vacation. Traditional airlines have cut the quality of their services year after year, without considering the passenger experience.”

“Our goal is to win the hearts of travelers with a new airline whose mission is to make passengers fall in love with flying again.”

Boeing 737-400/Classic generation.

The model before the 800, this is not a MAX.” Photo: OWG

OWG Boeing Fleet

In early 2020, the carrier acquired a fleet of Boeing 737-400 and began transforming them into a reflection of their high service and safety standards.

The interior of each plane has been refurbished with lighter, sturdier seating to carry 158 passengers. The airline is set to announce the first destinations very soon.

The first Boeing 737-400, C-GGWX was built in 1990 and was first delivered to Icelandair (FI). Later on, it was operated by Swift Air (WQ), Flair Airlines (F8), and Nolinor among others.

It is now equipped with mood lighting, ADS-B tracking, and an upgraded announcement system.

The seat map of OWG’s B737-400. Credit: OWG / Nolinor

About Nolinor Aviation

Les Investissements Nolinor Inc., trading as Nolinor Aviation, is a charter airline based in Mirabel, a suburb of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It operates passenger charter and cargo services within Canada and to the U.S. Its main base is Montréal–Mirabel International Airport. It currently has 200 employees.

Nolinor Aviation, with OWG. continues its expansion into a new market. For 27 years, Nolinor has provided charter flights to the Far North and beyond with its fleet of a dozen Boeing 737.

OWG wants to reinvent the travel experience by placing its passengers at the heart of its actions and the company logo’s design perfectly represents this brand spirit.

OWG received the authorization from the Minister of Transport to provide regular international flight service on July 6, 2020.