Airways Magazine

Nok Air To Receive Bankruptcy Protection

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Nok Air To Receive Bankruptcy Protection

Nok Air To Receive Bankruptcy Protection
July 30
15:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Today, Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court has granted Nok Air (DD) its petition for bankruptcy protection.

The news comes on the heels of Thai Airways’ (TG) plans to submit a business scheme to the aforementioned bankruptcy court on August 17.

The Court has set October 27 as the first day of hearings regarding the rehabilitation process. For now, DD will receive a stay on debt worth in US$828m.

An automatic stay in bankruptcy is a temporary federal injunction that immediately suspends most collection efforts by creditors, collection agencies, and government entities against debtors and their property.

Nok Air Boeing 737-800. Photo: Wiki Commons.

A Cloudy Picture for 2020

The airline has reported losses since 2014; however, due to the current crisis, other parts of its business have been affected.

In February, TG, one of DD owners, reduced its stakes in the airline from 16% to 13%. Around that time, the stakeholder waived the right to subscribe to US$142m DD shares.

Then, last month, the board of NokScoot Airlines (XW), a subsidiary of DD, decided to liquidate the company. The reason behind the move was that there was “no recovery from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

At the time, DD stated in a stock exchange filing that the XW liquidation would not impact it at all.

While passenger demand is lightly increasing, the Thai-based carrier keeps trying to up its balance sheet beyond these extraordinary circumstances.

Nok Air said on its Facebook page that it would operate regular services despite its bankruptcy protection status.

Featured image: NOK Air 737-800 Humanitarian Relief Delivery. Photo: NOK Air

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Nok Air
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0