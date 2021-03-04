MIAMI – According to the news outlet, E24.no, Norwegian Air (DY) is set to find via Orix Aviation new lessors or owners for 12 of the 18 Boeing 737 MAX already delivered to the airline.

E24.no published on February 26 an interview with Geir Karlsen, Norwegian (DY) Chief Financial Officer, where the CFO states that DY has sought the services of Orix Aviation, an Irish global operating lessor, to find new owners for the aircraft type.

To be clear during the interview, Geir Karlsen confirmed that DY would finally drop the type from its fleet.

Norwegiuan B737-800 LN-NIC – Photo : Alberto Cucini/Airways

Axed Aircraft Order

Considering this new situation and in view of the total cancellation by DY of all current orders with Boeing, it may be assumed that the airline will be flying a fleet composed solely of 53 Boeing 737-800NG, out of which 50 are in active service and three are to be kept as standby aircraft.

The carrier and Boeing have not yet solved the situation linked to the axed aircraft order which is still being examined in a court of justice. Geir Karlsen, DY CFO, said he does not expect that the matter to be solved in the next few months.

On the Airbus side, an agreement has been reached in regard to a similar aircraft order cancellation but DY had to write off the advance payment.

In 2020, DY suffered an important loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and several subsidiaries declared bankruptcy. Back in 2012, DY made history in Europe by firming the largest single-type aircraft order for a total of 100 Boeing 737 MAX.

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.