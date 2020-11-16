MIAMI – Spirit Airlines (NK) has announced the resumption of certain Latin American flights and the launching of new ones at Orlando International Airport (MCO). These will be gradually effective throughout December and January.

The company will take advantage of the holidays to offer various nonstop international options, said John Kirby, NK Vice President of Network Planning. These routes also mark the return of NK from Central Florida to international skies since March.

Back in July, the airline resumed the majority of its domestic network from MCO. Now, with today’s route additions, it will operate flights to 38 nonstop destinations across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean during December. This represents at least 53 flights per day.

Additionally, NK would have an increase from five to ten operations each day compared to the lowest air travel demand in 2020.

Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-200 at Cyril E. King Airport (STT), St. Thomas, Photo: Sunnya343.

Tropical Destination Offerings

Starting on December 4, NK will offer four weekly flights to Bogota (BOG), Colombia, and three per week to San Pedro Sula (SAP), Honduras. Then, on December 16, it will boost its network by offering three weekly services to Cartagena (CTG), Colombia, and Guatemala City (GUA), Guatemala. On the same day, the major frequencies will take off with six per week to Cancun (CUN), Mexico.

To end the year at MCO, NK will also operate two weekly flights to San Salvador (SAL) on December 19. Then, as the first launch of 2021 from MCO, the carrier will serve Aguadilla (BQN), Puerto Rico from January 6.

These frequencies will complement the airline’s two existing services from MCO to the Caribbean. These include San Juan (SJU) flights five times each day and St. Thomas (STT), four times per week.

Featured photo: Spirit Airlines A320neo. Photo: Suresh Attapatu.

