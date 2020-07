Manila’s International Airport to Resume International Flights

MIAMI – Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) is set to resume international operations on July 8 after temporarily suspending operations on March 28.

In a press release, airport officials announced, “as global aviation endeavors to return to normalcy, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) gears up by resuming international flight operations in NAIA Terminal 3.”

Airlines that were relocated to Terminal 1 in March will be moving back to Terminal 3. According to a recent press release, All Nippon Airways (NH), Air Asia Berhad (AK), Cathay Pacific (CX), Emirates (EK), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL), Qatar Airways (QR), Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Turkish Airlines (TK) will be moving back to Terminal 3.

Terminal 2 has been used for Philippine Airlines’ (PR) international arrivals, while Terminal 1 has been used for international departures.

Philippine Airlines. Photo: Phlippine Airlines

Terminal 1

Airlines that have operated out of Terminal 1 will continue to do so, starting with Air China (CA), Air Niugini (PX), Asiana Airlines (OZ), China Airlines (CI), China Eastern (MU), China Southern (CZ), Etihad Airways (EY), Eva Air (BR), Ethiopian Airlines (ET), Gulf Air (GF).

Also included in T1 operations are Hong Kong Airlines (HX), Japan Airlines (JL), Jeju Air (7C), Jetstar Asia (3K, )Jetstar Japan (GK), Korean Airlines (KE), Kuwait Airways (KU), Malaysian Airlines (MH), Oman Air (WY), Royal Brunei Airlines (BI), Saudia Airlines (SV), Scoot (TR), Thai Airways (TG) and Xiamen Air (MF).

Domestic flights will operate out of Terminal 2 and 3. Terminal 4 will remain closed until further notice.