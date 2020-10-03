MIAMI – With Australia loosening travel restrictions for New Zealanders, flights to the country and to New Zealand have started to go on sale.

However, there has been a dramatic rise in the prices for said flights. This coupled with the 14 -day hotel quarantine on arrival in New Zealand could cost a family around AU$10,000 for the trip.

One way flights between Auckland and Sydney with Qantas (QF) cost AU$595 for the entirety of October. This is a dramatic increase from the average AU$354 fare prior to the pandemic.

Qantas 737-800. Photo: Aidan Pullino (@ifly.aviation)

About AU$5,000 to Quarantine

New Zealanders who are arriving in NSW and NT will not be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. However, on their arrival back into New Zealand, they will be subject to the self-distancing measure, albeit in a hotel.

With the passenger being required to pay the hotel bill, this adds a huge fee to anyone going on vacation. The current cost for this is AU$2,869 for the first passenger. In addition, it is AU$879 per adult and AU$440 per child. This means a family of four returning to New Zealand would have to pay AU$4,628 for hotel quarantine.

Furthermore, round trip flights between Auckland and Sydney would cost roughly AU$4,800 for a family of four. Not including accommodation, food, and other expenses, a trip would cost roughly AU$9,500.

Air New Zealand 777-300ER. Photo: Luca Flores (@Luca_at_lax)

Leisure Travel

Despite Australia opening some of its borders to New Zealanders, Australians are still not permitted to travel to New Zealand for Leisure purposes.

Both QF and Jetstar (JQ) put tickets on sale following the announcement. It will be very interesting to see how these loosened restrictions will pan out.