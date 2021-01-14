LONDON – Deutsche Aircraft, the new purpose-driven German aircraft original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has appointed Nico Neumann to the position of Vice President for Operations and Programs.

Neumann is now responsible for team enhancement, production, maintenance, and overall quality management of the D328eco as part of the Regional Aircraft Program. He is also tasked with oversight of the Final Assembly Line (FAL) construction at Leipzig Halle Airport (LEJ).

Nico Neumann. Photo: Deutsche Aircraft

According to OEM, Neumann’s operations team will focus primarily on program execution and plays a critical role in operationalizing the new FAL, including re-establishing all relevant approvals and processes necessary to manufacture the D328eco aircraft in Germany.

The executive began his career at 328 Support Services GmbH (328SSG) in 2007 and has held a range of operational positions within the company. Most recently, he was the Director of Maintenance and Production, during which time he coordinated the site selection in Leipzig with the German government.

Dave Jackson, Managing Director of Deutsche Aircraft, said, “Nico is an excellent addition to the Deutsche Aircraft senior management team as he possesses a wide array of experience with the Dornier 328 aircraft and deep knowledge of the RAP.”

Deutsche Aircraft D328eco. Photo: Deutsche Aircraft

Update on D328eco Program

Deutsche Aircraft’s new D328eco is being developed to deliver significant improvements in operational and maintenance costs as well as reductions in overall carbon footprint. The project is in line with the OEM’s vision and strategic road-map to support a more sustainable future for aviation.

The program, currently in the preliminary design review phase (PDR), is focused on the maturity of new systems and materials required to support the aircraft specification.

According to Deutsche Aircraft, the RAP continues to be led out of Oberpfaffenhofen airport near Munich, and planning work has commenced on the establishment of the new FAL at LEJ.

Featured image: Deutsche Aircraft D328eco. Photo: Deutsche Aircraft

