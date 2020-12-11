LONDON – Swiss International Air Lines (LX) has appointed Peter Lienhard (42) as its new Head of Information Technology. He will take up his new position and report directly to CFO Markus Binkert on January 1, 2021.

Lienhard will also hold the function of Head of IT Domain Hub Airlines Commercial for the Lufthansa (LH) Group, reporting to the Group’s Head of Information Management Thomas Rückert.

Peter Lienhard succeeds Lukas Wirth, who will be leaving LX at the end of 2020 after seven years at the company to take on a new professional challenge outside the Lufthansa Group.

Photo: John Leivaditis

Who is Peter Lienhard

Peter Lienhard joined LX as its Head of IT to Business Alignment in 2016. In this capacity he has been in overall charge of the company’s entire IT project portfolio, driving its further digitalization in close collaboration with various corporate divisions and further developing and refining various IT systems.

Prior to this he had spent some ten years with Accenture, which included managing global IT projects in Switzerland, Germany and Hong Kong.

A native of Zurich, Peter Lienhard holds a Master of Science degree in Communication Systems from EPFL, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne. He is married and has two children.

SWISS Airbus A340 | Photo: John Leivaditis

Statement from SWISS

Markus Binkert, LX CFO, said, “I am delighted that in Peter Lienhard we have secured the services of such a proven IT specialist from within our own ranks.”

“With his broad and extensive experience, Peter is the ideal person to continue to develop digitalization at LX and the Lufthansa Group. I wish him every success and satisfaction in his new capacity.”

Featured image: SWISS Boeing 777-300(ER) | Photo: SWISS

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.