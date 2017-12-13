Singapore Airlines Takes Delivery of Brand-New Airbus A380

MIAMI – Singapore Airlines (SIA) took delivery of a brand-new Airbus A380-800 with the airline’s latest cabin design and innovations.

Airbus hosted the special delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, as it is the first of SIA’s A380 to feature the recently launched onboard cabin products. Airline Analyst Alex Macheras was present at the event.

“We are proud to deliver the first of five new A380s to Singapore Airlines featuring the carrier’s beautiful new cabin design,” said Tom Enders, Airbus CEO.

The A380 is the first of five new aircraft that are expected to join Singapore Airlines’ fleet by 2018. The carrier will also retrofit 14 A380s already in service with its new cabin products, which are scheduled to be retrofitted by 2020.

“We thank Singapore Airlines for its ongoing strong commitment to the A380 program and look forward to working together with the carrier as it renews and refreshes its fleet,” Enders remarked.

SIA’s new A380s will come with a capacity of 471 passengers, featuring more personal space, technology and all-new features in all classes.

Welcome onboard @SingaporeAir brand new @Airbus A380. First, let’s take a look at the brand new Business Class cabins, featuring double beds. 🛫🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/7tnBoQ8ECK — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) December 12, 2017

The cabin features six private Suites, 78 Business Class seats on the upper deck, 44 Premium Economy Class and 343 Economy Class seats on the main deck.

The aircraft also has the latest in-flight entertainment systems and full connectivity from every seat.

Video: I’m onboard the latest A380 due to be delivered soon…take a look inside the brand new First Class Suite for @SingaporeAir’s #A380! 🛫 pic.twitter.com/Uj3CRXyuNf — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) December 12, 2017

“The delivery of our newest A380 with all-new cabin products is indeed an exciting occasion, and we are pleased to be celebrating this important milestone with our great partner Airbus,” said Singapore Airlines CEO, Goh Choon Phong.

“When we put the world’s first A380 into commercial service in 2007, it set new industry benchmarks for premium full-service air travel. A decade later, the Singapore Airlines A380, featuring our flagship products and legendary service, remains a customer favorite, and we continue to receive highly positive feedback about the travel experience on the aircraft,” Phong concluded.

Today the A380 is flying with 13 airlines on 120 routes around the globe. Since entry-into-service in 2007, the A380 world fleet has carried over 190 million passengers.