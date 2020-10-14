LONDON – SAS Scandinavian Airlines (SK) has launched a new program with exclusive travel benefits for shareholders who are EuroBonus members and own more than 4,000 shares, highlighting their importance for the future of the company.

Members of the program will receive campaigns provided to SAS employees 2-3 times a year, with heavily discounted prices on selected domestic and international airfares.

SAS Boeing 737-76N reg. SE-RJU to the gate at Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

New Program Details

Shareholders with 100,000-1 million shares by November 30, 2020, also have a possibility to receive EuroBonus Gold status. Additionally, shareholders with more than 1 million shares by November 30, 2020, have a possibility to receive EuroBonus Diamond status.

The company is keen to point out that shareholders play an important part in supporting SAS as a vital part of the Scandinavian infrastructure and on our its journey towards global leadership within sustainable aviation.