LONDON – Max Knagge, SAS’ Head of Sales for the US market, has been appointed as CEO of SAS Cargo replacing Leif Rasmussen, who is leaving the position after 38 years of service at the airline. The transition starts immediately, with Knagge formally assuming the role on January 1, 2021.

SAS Cargo has developed into a key player within Scandinavian infrastructure during the last decade. The airline has accomplished this by taking a strategic and leading industry role within digital transformation.

Recently, SAS Cargo has secured transport of medical equipment, goods and cargo across borders in what is its “biggest crisis in modern times,” according to the airline, playing a pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic

Statement from SAS

Kjetil Håbjørg, EVP & Chief Services Officer at SAS, said, “I am confident Max will build on SAS Cargo’s history and continue developing its role as an important provider of critical transport infrastructure, globally as well as within Scandinavia.”

“His strong track record at SAS and international experience makes him an ideal candidate to successfully take over the reins at SAS Cargo. I am impressed by and immensely grateful for the work Leif Rasmussen has done for SAS Cargo.”

