MIAMI – Today, Frontier Airlines (F9) announced it will fly to three new destinations and add 19 nonstop routes. The new destinations are St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.; Oakland, California; and Cozumel, Mexico. The flights are scheduled to start between March and May of 2021.
The low-fare carrier added the 19 new routes to a number of airports that they already service. The airports are Denver International Airport (DEN), Oakland International Airport (OAK), Ontario International Airport (ONT), Orlando International Airport (MCO), and Sacramento International Airport (SMF).
From DEN
- Cozumel International Airport (CZM) – Starting Feb 13
- Oakland International Airport (OAK) – Starting Feb
- Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) – Starting Feb 11
From OAK
- Denver International Airport (DEN) – Starting Feb 4
- McCarran International Airport (LAS) – Starting Feb 5
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – Starting Feb 5
From ONT
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) – Starting May 13
- McCarran International Airport (LAS) – Starting Feb 11
- Miami International Airport (MIA) – Starting April 12
- Orlando International Airport (MCO) – Starting Feb 11
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – Starting Feb 11
- Sacramento International Airport (SMF) – Starting March 12
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO) – Starting March 11
From MCO
- Cancún International Airport (CUN) – Starting Feb 11
- Cyril E. King Airport / St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT) – Starting Feb 19
- Miami International Airport (MIA) – Starting Feb 11
- New Castle Airport, Delaware (ILG) – Starting Feb 11
- Ontario International Airport (ONT) – Starting Feb 11
- Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) – Starting Feb 11
- Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ) – Starting Feb 11
From SMF
- Ontario International Airport (ONT) – Starting March 12
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – Starting Feb 11
Coronavirus Prevention
Frontier Airlines is the only US airline that conducts temperature screening for all passengers and crew. Face coverings are required to be worn during the whole flight.
Passengers must also confirm that they will abide by these rules as well as a health declaration when checking in. Furthermore, F9 uses a fogging disinfectant during cleaning, and each night all aircraft are wiped down.
Featured image: Frontier Airlines N363FR. Photo: Nicholas Vitolano @spotting.atl
