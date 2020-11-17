MIAMI – Today, Frontier Airlines (F9) announced it will fly to three new destinations and add 19 nonstop routes. The new destinations are St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.; Oakland, California; and Cozumel, Mexico. The flights are scheduled to start between March and May of 2021.

The low-fare carrier added the 19 new routes to a number of airports that they already service. The airports are Denver International Airport (DEN), Oakland International Airport (OAK), Ontario International Airport (ONT), Orlando International Airport (MCO), and Sacramento International Airport (SMF).

From DEN

Cozumel International Airport (CZM) – Starting Feb 13

Oakland International Airport (OAK) – Starting Feb

Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) – Starting Feb 11

From OAK

Denver International Airport (DEN) – Starting Feb 4

McCarran International Airport (LAS) – Starting Feb 5

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – Starting Feb 5

From ONT

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) – Starting May 13

McCarran International Airport (LAS) – Starting Feb 11

Miami International Airport (MIA) – Starting April 12

Orlando International Airport (MCO) – Starting Feb 11

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – Starting Feb 11

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) – Starting March 12

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) – Starting March 11

From MCO

Cancún International Airport (CUN) – Starting Feb 11

Cyril E. King Airport / St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (STT) – Starting Feb 19

Miami International Airport (MIA) – Starting Feb 11

New Castle Airport, Delaware (ILG) – Starting Feb 11

Ontario International Airport (ONT) – Starting Feb 11

Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) – Starting Feb 11

Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ) – Starting Feb 11

From SMF

Ontario International Airport (ONT) – Starting March 12

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – Starting Feb 11

Coronavirus Prevention

Frontier Airlines is the only US airline that conducts temperature screening for all passengers and crew. Face coverings are required to be worn during the whole flight.

Passengers must also confirm that they will abide by these rules as well as a health declaration when checking in. Furthermore, F9 uses a fogging disinfectant during cleaning, and each night all aircraft are wiped down.

