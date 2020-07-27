Airways Magazine

Etihad to Require Travelers Compulsory COVID-19 Testing

July 27
12:21 2020
MIAMI – Etihad Airways (EY) travelers to or passing through Abu Dhabi must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result. The measure is effective on August 1.

Travelers can find the list of approved testing facilities at www.etihad.com/destinationguide. Additionally, EY travelers must show their ICA approval if Abu Dhabi is their end destination.

Travelers should also visit the aforementioned website for detailed information on country-specific testing requirements and entry regulations.

In addition, travelers arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) as their end destination may be subject to further PCR screening.

Furthermore, children under the age of 12, and people with disabilities are currently exempt from this PCR test requirement.

Airbus A380

PCR Tests within 96 Hours prior to Departure

Travelers need a negative PCR test result within 96 hours of departure from Abu Dhabi. The new policy applies to flights to any country in the EU, the UK, or where it is compulsory.

Additionally, EY is collaborating with Mediclinic Middle East to offer departing travelers the option of convenient PRC testing. The clinic can test travelers at home, or at Mediclinic facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai.

Photo: Etihad Airways

Etihad Wellness Program

The Etihad Wellness sanitization and safety program ensures the highest levels of hygiene at every point of the customer journey. This involves specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry.

The airline launched the program to provide critical travel health information and treatment on the ground and on every flight.

Etihad also says it continues to follow UAE and international government, and regulatory, and health authority directives.

Featured image: Etihad Airways Airbus A380-800 A6-APG. Photo: ©Alvin Man

Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

0