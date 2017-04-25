British Airways Unveils Plans For JFK Terminal 7

MIAMI – British Airways unveiled today details of its re-design for New York JFK Terminal 7 (T7). Unusual but not a coincidence that this was reported on the same day Alaska Airlines and Virgin America announced their relocation to T7.

New CGI images give customers a first glimpse of what the terminal will look like following a more than £52 million ($65 million) investment.

The New York airport modernization project follows a series of recent investment announcements by the airline, including a £400 million upgrade to Club World, the introduction of Club Europe cabins on domestic flights, new world-class lounge refurbishments, a new First Wing at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London, as well as WiFi on long-haul and short-haul fleets, self-service check-in and biometric boarding gates to speed up the airport journey.

The redesign at JFK will be complete at the end of 2018, revealing a new check-in concourse with a separate Club World and First area. The terminal design is inspired from The First Wingwhich recently opened at Heathrow Terminal 5 and the new premium check-in area at Gatwick’s South Terminal.

Business class, First customers and Gold and Silver Executive Club card holders will benefit from regenerated lounges with more space and restaurant-style pre-flight dining. The Concorde Room, which is available for First customers, will also undergo a refresh.

Abigail Comber, British Airways’ head of customer, said: “We are currently working behind-the-scenes with top architects and designers to create a beautiful new space for our customers to relax, dine and work in before they take off. The new environment at Terminal 7 is designed for our customers to enjoy a smoother, faster and more relaxed airport experience. This will involve significantly increasing the number of people we can seat for in-flight dining, re-styling the space and adding new lighting, bars, and furniture.”

“We recently opened our new lounge at Boston and next year we’ll be turning our attention to Aberdeen and Rome. Geneva will also be expanded and further investment is planned in San Francisco, Chicago, Johannesburg, and Manchester.”

Customers in all cabins will be able to enjoy a range of cuisines and refreshments at Terminal 7, inspired by New York’s eclectic street food scene. Classic American comfort food including burgers and gourmet sandwiches that will be served along with Japanese dishes made to order.

The investment will include:

An enhanced, spacious check-in area for a fast, efficient customer journey.

An exclusive new premium check-in zone with fast-track security lane.

Redesigned and updated lounges with more space.

The introduction of an authentic New York culinary experience with local food and beverage concepts.

An immersive retail environment for duty-free shopping and concessions.

New gate seating areas with additional power outlets.