MIAMI – José Luis de Luna has been appointed director of the Iberia’s (IB) airports division, replacing Ángel Marcos, now the new CEO at CACESA.

CACESA (Compañía Auxiliar Cargo Express, S.A.) is an International Airlines Group (IAG) logistics company created by British Airways (BA) and IB. The new appointment is part of the organizational changes that IB is carrying out in order to better suit the needs of its business areas.

beria EC-JLE Airbus A340-642. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

About José Luis de Luna

Photo Iberia – Angel Marcos and José Luis Luna

José Luis de Luna, who until now was IB’s Director of Airport Network, has more than 25 years of extensive experience in airport management, the last seven beings with the Spanish carrier.

With a background in aeronautical engineer and a master’s degree in General Management, José Luis de Luna developed his professional career in airports: in AENA, where he held different responsibilities in the expansion of Madrid Barajas airport (MAD); in EuroHandling, cargo forwarding services; and in FlightCare, aircraft handling services, until he joined Iberia.

Iberia stated that the last eight years, under the leadership of Ángel Marcos, have been “key” in the evolution of the airline’s Airport Services business that provides ground handling services at 29 Spanish airports.

During these years, the carrier’s handling recovered profitability levels in line with the market while “improving the satisfaction levels of the more than 150 airlines in its customer portfolio.”



In 2019, Iberia Airport Services served more than 100 million passengers and 360,000 aircraft.



Featured image: Iberia EC-NCX Airbus A350-941. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

