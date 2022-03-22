DALLAS – The rebirth of defunct English regional carrier Flybe (BE) has officially begun with the maiden flight scheduled for April 13, 2022. BE’s website is officially open for bookings.

Flybe will fly to 16 airports across the UK and Northern Europe from its bases in Birmingham and Belfast. According to the airline, the four-times-daily Belfast City to Birmingham service will be the first to launch, with Belfast City to Glasgow following a day later.

The Birmingham-based carrier has received a new Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the United Kingdom, the first after Brexit, and will fly a fleet of leased Bombardier Dash 8 turboprops, two of which have already arrived.

Flybe G-ECOK Bombardier Dash 8-Q402. Photo: Daniel Sander/Airways

Flybe Route Network

Belfast to Birmingham from 13

Belfast to Glasgow from April 14

Birmingham to Amsterdam from April 28

East Midlands to Amsterdam from April 28

Belfast City to Leeds Bradford from April 28

Belfast City to London Heathrow from April 28

Leeds Bradford to London Heathrow from April 28

Belfast to Amsterdam from May 28

London Heathrow to Amsterdam from May 28

Belfast to Edinburgh from June 23

Belfast to East Midlands from July 7

Belfast to Manchester from July 7

Birmingham to Avignon from July 9

Birmingham to Brest from July 9

Southampton to Avignon from July 23

Southampton to Toulon from July 23

Belfast to Southampton from July 28

Birmingham to Edinburgh from July 28

Birmingham to Glasgow from July 28

Aberdeen to Birmingham from August 18

Aberdeen to Belfast from August 25

Belfast to Inverness from August 25

Belfast to Newcastle from August 25

Featured image: Flybe G-PRPM Bombardier Dash 8-Q402. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways