MIAMI – German charter airline Sundair (SR) owner and CEO Marcos Rossello plans to start a new Croatian airline in the next summer.

Rossello told the Aero Telegraph that the “plan is to start at the end of April or the beginning of May. We are currently working on obtaining an AOC [Air Operator’s Certificate].”

The project is tentatively named Fly Air 41 but an official name will come later.

Sundair Airbus A320 reg: D-ASEE Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia – @fsspotter1

A New Start

“We don’t want to comment on details yet” said Mr. Rossello of the new carrier, which will not be a subsidiary of SR.

Sundair will continue to operate from three German cities with a fleet of seven Airbus aircraft as opposed to the new airline which will connect Germany and Croatia. The new airline will seasonally connect both Düsseldorf and Berlin in Germany to Brač in Croatia.

With the start up carrier in talk with business partners including the German Schauinsland-Reisen tour operator, Croatia holiday packages could soon be coming.

Featured image: Sundair Airbus A320. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways – @ac_avphoto

