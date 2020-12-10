LONDON – Ms. Dines will replace Joe McCollum as Chef People Officer at Air New Zealand (NZ). McCollum will shortly complete his fixed-term agreement and will be leaving the company in February to resume his consultancy practice.

Nikki Dines has been with Air New Zealand (NZ) since 2013 and has held a variety of roles within the People, Airports, and Pilots teams. This includes leading NZ’s Pilot group as General Manager Pilots and her more recent role of General Manager People – Corporate, Revenue & Employee Experience.

Ms. Dines holds an LLB (Hons) and BA qualifications from the University of Auckland and prior to joining NZ, she was a partner with LangtonHudsonButcher.

Statement from Air New Zealand

Greg Foran, CEO at NZ, says Nikki has established a proven track record over the past seven years and is well respected for what she’s achieved in her various roles with the company.

“Nikki is regarded as an outstanding leader with considerable airline knowledge and experience. Her promotion into the role is a credit to the depth of talent we have within the airline.”

Ms Dines, said, “I want to thank Joe McCollum, who has played a critical role in helping NZ navigate the COVID-19 crisis and for getting us in a position to be ready to seize the opportunities ahead.”

