LONDON – Thomas Rückert took over the position as Chief Information Officer of the Lufthansa Group on January 1, 2021, succeeding Roland Schütz, who left the company at his own request.

Dr. Roland Schütz (51) was Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Lufthansa Group since February 2017. In this role, he was in charge of information technology of the entire enterprise, driving the digital transformation of the Lufthansa Group.

Interview with Thomas Rückert in 2017.

Who is Thomas Rückert

Thomas Rückert joined Lufthansa Technik (LH) as a trainee in 1995. Over the past 25 years, the 50-year-old industrial engineer has held various positions at Lufthansa Technik in Germany, Ireland and the Philippines.

Most recently, as Vice President Maintenance Services, he headed LH’s worldwide overhaul network together with two other managers, reporting directly to the company’s Executive Board.

As spokesman for the Product Division, his responsibilities included all shared services, product development and digitalization.

Lufthansa A320-271N pushing back at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Responsibility in the Lufthansa group

In the future, Thomas Rückert will report directly to Christina Foerster, board member of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and responsible for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility.

In addition to implementing the Lufthansa Group’s IT strategy, he is also responsible for IT security, IT infrastructure and coordinating the Lufthansa Group’s digitalization projects.

Through innovative, fast and flexible information management, Rückert enables the design of “Customer Centric Airlines.”

Featured image: Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i reg. D-ABYA taking off from Frankfurt International Airport (FRA). Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

