MIAMI – FlyDubai Cargo (FZ) reached a new landmark as the local authority granted approvals for dangerous goods from February 1, 2021.

General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) authorized FZ to transport dangerous goods from this February. The airline already transport general cargo, courier, live animals, postal mail, perishable goods, priority cargo and essential cargo.

The Airline commits to supply its customers with seamless and efficient supply chain solutions. Consequently, the FZ is diversifying its service portfolio and continuous investment in emerging technology, training and automation.

Mohamed Hassan, Vice President of Cargo at flydubai, said, “The role that air cargo plays in the supply chain industry has been especially highlighted during the pandemic to ensure vital goods continue to be transported to where they are needed the most. We continue to invest in the latest technologies and look at opportunities to grow flydubai’s capabilities and reach.”

Hassan added, “This certification will allow us to continue to work closely with our strategic partners to deliver a wider range of products to our customers while following the highest safety standards set by the regulators and the aircraft manufacturer. The team at flydubai has undergone an intensive training programme to achieve this new milestone and we will continue to enhance our product offering in line with the latest global standards and best practices.”

Cargo Operation Background

Flydubai Cargo joined the World Logistics Passport (WLP) earlier this year in Dubai. WLP is a worldwide project, targets to extend trading prospects across developing markets. A loyalty point scheme put in practices to encourage companies and merchants to use Dubai’s leading logistics facilities in return for cost and time savings and better customs clearances.

Due to interline agreements with others and its alliance with Emirates SkyCargo, flydubai Cargo has established a growing global network. As a result it allowed the division to expand its coverage beyond the Flydubai Passenger Network.

Initial routes covers North Africa, the GCC, the Middle East, the Subcontinent and the USA. However, its cargo solutions now covers Asia, Australasia, Central & Eastern Europe and the Far East.

Flydubai launched its Cargo operation in 2012, and acquired many achievements to date. The airline focused to build smooth trade flow in middle-east by providing easier, more open and cheaper to move goods through the logistics hub of Dubai.

