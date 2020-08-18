MIAMI – A new Boeing 777 Freighter joined today the Volga-Dnepr Group fleet of 24 Boeing freighters, departing Paine Field in Everett (PAE), Washington.

The fuel efficient twin-engine freighter will begin operations with AirBridgeCargo (RU), a subsidiary of Volga-Dnepr (VI).

AirBridgeCargo will operate the airplane via a sale-leaseback agreement with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE). According to the CEO, DAE Capital is the world’s largest lessor of the profitable and efficient Boeing 777 Freighter.

“We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship with VI as they continue to grow their successful operations,” said the CEO.

Volga-Dnepr Group is among the world’s largest Boeing freighter operators, flying 17 Boeing 747 freighters and five Boeing 737 freighters, including 13 Boeing 747-8F, four Boeing 747-400ERF, two Boeing 737-800BCF and three Boeing 737-400SF.

Boeing 777 Freighter Specs

The Boeing 777 Freighter, which can fly 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 kilometers), can carry a payload of 224,900 lbs. (102,010 kg), more cargo capacity than any other twin-engine freighter.

Of all production freighters, only the Boeing 747F and Boeing 777 Freighter are capable of carrying tall and outsized cargo loads on 3-meter (10-foot) tall pallets.

This common main-deck pallet height capability enables interchangeable pallets for both models. In addition, the Boeing 777F main deck side cargo door is extraordinarily wide at 3.72 meters (146.5 inches), giving that airplane outsized carriage capability beyond tall payloads.

Boeing provides more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity. Customers have ordered 231 Boeing 777 Freighters since the program began in 2005. VI becomes the 19th operator to date to use the large-capacity twin-engine freighter.

Volga-Dnepr Airlines Antonov AN-124 RA-82077 seen arriving on Runway 22 at London Stansted (EGSS, STN). Picture: Jamie-Lee Bamford.

Statement from Boeing

Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing at the Boeing Company, said, “We are honored to partner with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise and Volga-Dnepr Group to introduce the Boeing 777 Freighter to VI’s customers.”

“We look forward to introducing the unsurpassed efficiency and capability of the Boeing 777F to complement VI’s existing fleet.”