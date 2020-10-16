MIAMI – The state company of Uganda, Uganda Airlines (UR), unveiled the first A330neo that will start operation by the end of this year.

According to the airline’s Twitter feed, the aircraft has ben rolled out of the PaintShop yesterday and is now registered with the Airbus’ test plate F-WWYS.

History of Air Uganda



Following studies and wide consultations, the Cabinet of Uganda opted to re-launch UR with six new jets, two of which will be the wide-body, long-range A330-800neo and the other four being CRJ900 aircraft.

The studies recommended an equity investment by the government of approximately US$70m, and loans totaling US$330m borrowed from regional lenders such as the Trade and Development Bank, to complete the purchase.

In May 2018, The EastAfrican reported that the Ugandan government had made a small monetary deposit on each of the six aircraft, while it concluded final financing arrangements.

As of 19 March 2019, according to Ephraim Bagenda, the company’s chief executive at the time, 12 Pilots and 12 co-pilots (total of 24 cockpit crew), all of them Ugandans, had completed their training and certification on the CRJ900-ER aircraft.

Uganda Airline CRj900 in ENTEBBE Photo: Uganda Airlines

Aircraft Deliveries

The first two regional jets were expected in Uganda in April 2019. The third jet was scheduled for delivery in July 2019 and the fourth CRJ900 was expected in September 2019.

On 8 April 2019, the expected delivery date for the first two jets (5X-EQU and 5X-KOB) was reported as Tuesday 23 April 2019.

In April 2019, the delivery of the first Bombardier CRJ900 was confirmed as 23 April 2019 and that of the first Airbus A330-800 neo as the first half of 2021.

