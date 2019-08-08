Airways Magazine

Nepalese Shree Airlines Becomes New Q400 Operator

Nepalese Shree Airlines Becomes New Q400 Operator

Nepalese Shree Airlines Becomes New Q400 Operator
August 08
09:32 2019
MIAMI — Kathmandu Tribhuvan (KTM)-based Nepalese tourist carrier, Shree Airlines (SHA), is in the process of acquiring secondhand Bombardier Q400s.

Shree Airlines was founded in 1999 operating helicopters serving Nepal, primarily on religious tours and carrying expeditions to mountain base camps. It currently operates Nepal’s largest helicopter fleet consisting of six MiL Mi-17 Hips and two recently added Eurocopter AS350s for Medevac and Casevac operations. 

Shree airlines is a new user of Bombardier fixed-wing aircraft, acquired to feed its growing sightseeing, tourism, and mountaineering charter flight operations and improve commercial service within Nepal.

It currently operates four Bombardier aircraft: two CRJ-200ERs delivered in April and May 2017, and two CRJ-700s delivered on June 2017 and June 2018. Both CRJ-700s are leased from Canadian lessor Regional 1. 

Photo: Diamond hirachan

The first dash-8-400 to commence delivery to Shree Airlines was Q400 (9N-ANF MSN 4147), which flew from Bombardier’s facility in Tucson (TUS) to Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on August 1, 2019.

It was formerly operated by Horizon Air as N420QX from January 2007 until it was stored at Bombardier’s Tucson facility in January 2018. 

Dash-8-400 (9N-ANE • MSN 4145) flew TUS-YYZ on August 7th. It was ex-Horizon Air N419QX, withdrawn from use in October 2017. They will both receive maintenance with Skyservice in Toronto for several weeks before proceeding overseas on delivery.

Andrew Cline

Andrew Cline

0