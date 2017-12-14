Neos Celebrates First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner With Stunning Low Pass Over Malpensa

MILAN — Italian leisure carrier Neos has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on a flight straight from Paine Field (PAE) to the airline’s base in Milan-Malpensa (MXP), where the aircraft performed a stunning low-pass to greet the spectators who awaited the arrival of Italy’s first Dreamliner.

The aircraft departed PAE at 23:30UTC and climbed to 41,000ft, flying straight into Canadian territory. Ten hours and ten minutes later, the plane performed a stunning 650ft maneuver over the MXP runway, where Airways Staff Photographer Fabio Monterisi captured the majestic airliner.

Following the impressive procedure, the plane turned left and flew straight over the airline’s headquarters in Somma Lombarda. Minutes later, it landed on runway 35L and relocated to the airport’s northern apron.

A successful track of leisure flying

Neos was established in 2001 and launched holiday flights in 2002 as part of a joint venture between Germany’s TUI Group and Italian Alpitour.

The airline rapidly expanded and launched long-haul flights with three Boeing 767-300(ER) aircraft, primarily carrying cruise passengers to several destinations across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean.

The all-Boeing carrier placed an order for three 787-9 Dreamliners in 2014 through International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC), initially set to be delivered in 2018.

At the signing ceremony, Carlo Stradiotti, CEO of Neos SpA, said that “we are proud to announce this deal. With the 787s, we will continue to deliver our passengers the best travel experience in the industry – just as we have been doing since 2002 with the delivery of our first new Boeing 737-800.”

The first aircraft was delivered ahead of schedule, and the following two should follow in Spring 2018 and by the year’s end, respectively.

Italian All-Boeing Operator

Neos is also a Boeing 737 operator. It currently has six 737-800s in its fleet, averaging 13.7 years of age, all fitted with 186 economy class seats.

The carrier placed an order for two Boeing 737 MAX planes at the 2017 Paris Air Show through an agreement with leasing company AerCap.

Even though Meridiana is set to receive a number of Boeing 737 MAX from Qatar Airways, Neos is in line to become the first MAX operator in Italy.

“We are sure that our customers will love the 737 MAX,” said Stradiotti. “Its range will allow us to fly further, non-stop and to more destinations with an unmatched fuel efficiency.”