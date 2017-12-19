Neos, Boeing and AerCap Celebrates Delivery of Airline’s First 787 Dreamliner

MIAMI — Yesterday, the Italian airline Neos took delivery of its first 787-9, becoming the 45th carrier to offer the Dreamliner. Boeing and AerCap celebrated the delivery with the carrier.

Carlo Stradiotti, Chief Executive Officer of Neos SpA, said: “With a significant portion of the 787 produced in Italy, we are proud to be the country’s first operator of the Dreamliner. This delivery is the first step of implementation of our fleet strategy, aimed at making sure our customers can always have a state-of-the-art service and the best possible in-flight experience. We look forward to welcoming more 787s into our fleet along with the new 737 MAXs in the next few years.”

Neos is leasing the Boeing 787-9 through an agreement with AerCap and becomes the first Italian operator of the airplane.

In addition, AerCap, which is the world’s largest Dreamliner customer, plans to deliver two extra Boeing 787s to Neos through 2018.

Monty Oliver, Vice President of European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, commented: “The 787 will be a tremendous addition to Neos’ fleet, providing greater efficiency, range, passenger comforts and flexibility to its operations. We are proud of the confidence Neos continues to place in our products and are delighted to welcome another 787 operator, and the first in Italy, to our family of Dreamliner customers.”

In order to increase flights across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, China, and the Mediterranean, Neos, which was founded in 2001, announced earlier this year that along with Boeing 787s orders, intends to lease Boeing 737 MAX, the manufacturers latest single-aisle aircraft, from 2019. Also, it’s an all-Boeing airline which operates Next-Generation 737s, 767s and the 787.

To date, Boeing has delivered over 625 Boeing 787s since entering in service in 2011, flying more than 200 million people, and the 787 Dreamliner is the fastest-selling twin-aisle airplane in history.