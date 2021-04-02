LONDON – Yesterday, Neos Air (NO) welcomed its two new Boeing 737 MAX 8s from Seattle, increasing its fleet of next-generation Boeing aircraft.

After a technical stopover at Glasgow airport, the first aircraft arrived at Malpensa Airport (MXP) at 13:26 local (EI- RZA), and immediately two minutes later, the second MAX 8 registered as EI-RZB arrived.

In April, the airline will receive two more Boeing 737 MAX 8s, registered as EI-RZC and EI-RZD. The airline’s fleet continues to grow and, with the arrival of the last two MAX 8s, will reach a total of 15 aircraft.

Water cannon salute in Malpensa Airport for the two brand new Boeing 737MAX 8. Photo: Fabio Ferioli

Continuous Growth over the Years

The carrier, founded in 2002, has continued to grow, and now operates flights to 50 destinations around the globe, with 12 aircraft and a turnover of €466m. In 2017, the airline began the process of fleet renewal with:

6 Boeing 787-9

2 Boeing 737MAX 8 (which will become 4 in April)

5 Boeing 737-800NG.

The four more efficient 737 MAX 8 aircraft and have a 15% reduction in both fuel consumption and emissions.

The Aircraft

The two new Boeing 737 MAX 8s, registered as EI-RZA and EI-RZB, are configured in a single class with 186 seats. They are named ‘Marco Polo’ and ‘Cristoforo Colombo’.

Inside, the types include the Boeing Sky Interior, with modern sidewalls and windows, LED lighting that enhances the sense of spaciousness, and larger luggage compartments.

The first Boeing 737 MAX 8 left Seattle at 11:04 pm local time, and after an 08:59 hour flight, arrived in Glasgow for refueling at 09:10 local time. Subsequently, it left for MXP at 10:17 am, arriving at 1:26 pm. The second aircraft landed in Glasgow at 09:26 and left for MXP at 10:19, arriving at 13:28 local time. Both aircraft flew 8,638 km.

The aircraft will be deployed on short and medium-haul routes as early as the summer, in particular in Greece, the Balearics, the Canary Islands and of course Italy. NO is the first non-US customer of the MAX after the type’s FAA and EASA recertification, with an order, shifted from AerCap to ICBC, entered at the Paris Air Show in 2017.

The interiors of brand new Boeing 737MAX 8. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Neos CEO

Carlo Stradiotti, Neos CEO, said, “We are very proud to welcome two new 737 MAX 8s to our fleet, thus strengthening the fruitful collaboration with Boeing that has lasted for several years.”

A further step in the airline’s renewal path, says Stradiotti, these new aircraft will allow the carrier to continue to offer its customers “the best possible flight experience and we hope they will also represent the beginning of a restart for our sector.”

The CEO added, “Neos has always been devoted to innovation and even today confirms its ability to continue to offer, in addition to new destinations, new ways of traveling.”

Comments from Boeing

Dan Abraham, Vice President Commercial Sales and Marketing for Europe at Boeing said, “We are delighted that Neos has taken delivery of its first two 737 MAX 8s.”

Abraham continued, “The 737 MAX 8 features will allow Neos to offer new and more direct routes to its passengers while achieving significant improvements in fuel consumption and environmental performance.”