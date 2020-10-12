LONDON – According to internal sources, Neos Air (NO) is set to conclude an agreement with Norwegian Air (DY) for the acquisition of two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners stored in Oslo.

With the arrival of these two Boeing 787-9, NO fills the void left by the Boeing 767-300 (ER) that left the fleet and returned to the lessors. The two Boeing in question seem to be LN-LNT and LN-LNX.

The two Dreamliners will be stored when they arrive, so they will not fly immediately. Curiously, these two Boeing 787 aircraft are leased from AerCap, as well as three of the four that NO has in its fleet.

Norwegian Long Haul Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner reg. LN-LNX. Photo: Anna Zvereva

History of DY’s Boeing 787-9

The first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with registration LN-LNT is 3.1 years old. The delivery date was September 13, 2017, when it entered service, from AerCap, with Norwegian Air UK (DI) and registration G-CKLZ. After a year, the framer entered the fleet with Norwegian Long Haul (DU). the aircraft is currently stored.

The second plane, with registration LN-LNZ, is 3.7 years old. The delivery date was March 16, 2017, when it entered service, from AerCap, with Norwegian Air UK (DI) and registration G-CJGI. After two years, the aircraft entered the fleet with Norwegian Long Haul (DU). This aircraft is also stored.

Both planes are configured with two Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines that provide a thrust of 276.96–360.43 kN each. Their internal configuration is as follows: 344 seats, 35 seats in Premium Economy class and 309 seats in Economy class.

Norwegian Long Haul Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner reg. LN-LNT. Photo: Anna Zvereva

About Neos Air

Characterized by a consistent mission to offer the market a high-quality air transport activity both in flight and on land, NO was born in June 2001 and, once it obtained the Air Carrier Certificate on the MArch 7, 2002 from the National Civil Aviation Body (ENAC).

Regular flights commenced in October of the same year, as the only Italian air carrier being authorized to fly the route Italy-Cape Verde, followed by routes to the Canary Islands in August 2003.

Long-haul flights finally started in December 2004 and are currently performed by four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Neos Air Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner reg. EI-NUA during pushback operations at Milan Malpensa International Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro – @alphaoscaraviation

Medical Flights during the Pandemic With the Boeing 787

In the wake of COVID-19, NO carried out several repatriation flights in collaboration with the Farnesina of Italian compatriots and other nationalities in different parts of the world. NO also carried out some humanitarian flights between Italy and China with several Boeing 787.

Furthermore, NO has transported several tons of medical material destined for Civil Protection, the Red Cross and the National Health System, throughout the pandemic.